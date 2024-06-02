Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 3,430 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.30% of Tetra Tech worth $26,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 305.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TTEK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $203.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Maxim Group increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Northcoast Research raised Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.60.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.49. The company had a trading volume of 285,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,636. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.16 and a 200 day moving average of $180.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.49 and a 52-week high of $221.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.48%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

