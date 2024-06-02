Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 164,116 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.10% of Sherwin-Williams worth $78,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.6 %

SHW traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $303.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,144,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,672. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $224.40 and a twelve month high of $348.37. The stock has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $316.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHW. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $312.00 to $402.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.41.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

