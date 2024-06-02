Bank of Nova Scotia Has $17.45 Million Stock Holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,966 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.14% of RB Global worth $17,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in RB Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in RB Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in RB Global by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in RB Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in RB Global by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of RB Global from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

RB Global Stock Performance

Shares of RBA stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.68. 1,167,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,857. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. RB Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $80.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.88.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. RB Global had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Research analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is 65.06%.

Insider Activity at RB Global

In related news, insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $992,911.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,299.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $992,911.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,299.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 5,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $380,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 23,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,549.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,230 shares of company stock worth $2,429,632. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

