Bank of Nova Scotia Has $53.26 Million Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,023,257 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 274,064 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.13% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $53,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 69,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 176,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 9,296 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 43,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 91,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,165.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $901,818.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,165.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,216. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.61. 5,168,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,641,452. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.66 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

