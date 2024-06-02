Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 98.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207,021 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.18% of Evergy worth $21,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Evergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 3,263.6% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Evergy by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of Evergy stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,494,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,969. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.57. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $61.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.14 and its 200 day moving average is $51.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.17%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

