Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 1,194.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,164 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 379,398 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.12% of Ross Stores worth $56,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $500,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 26,209.1% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.76. 3,204,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,873,815. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $151.12. The company has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total value of $329,285.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,257.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $329,285.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,257.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $134,634.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,038 shares of company stock worth $10,526,384. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

