Bank of Nova Scotia Takes $50.17 Million Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 955,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,172,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 446.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

BBJP stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $56.75. 3,263,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.