Bank of Nova Scotia Takes $50.17 Million Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 955,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,172,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 446.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Trading Up 1.3 %
BBJP stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $56.75. 3,263,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Profile
The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.