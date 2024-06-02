Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 163,168 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $18,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,604,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $659,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 692,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,675,000 after acquiring an additional 103,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $221.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.23.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $4.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.61. 3,935,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,004. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.17. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $221.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

