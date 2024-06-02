Barclays Boosts KE (NYSE:BEKE) Price Target to $30.00

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BEKE has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.10 target price on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC cut their target price on KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th.

KE Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of -0.77. KE has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.91.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. KE had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 4.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KE will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.351 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. KE’s dividend payout ratio is 75.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KE by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of KE by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KE by 358.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the period. 39.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

