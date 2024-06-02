Barclays Trims Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Target Price to $40.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

INVH has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.18.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INVH

Invitation Homes Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $34.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average of $34.04. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $646.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.74%.

Insider Transactions at Invitation Homes

In other news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at $970,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,035.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,200 shares of company stock worth $770,726. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Invitation Homes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Invitation Homes by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 55.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.