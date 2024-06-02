BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,440,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the April 30th total of 20,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BCE Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE BCE traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.21. 2,875,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.55. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $46.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.90.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. BCE had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that BCE will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.738 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. BCE’s payout ratio is 204.86%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays cut their target price on BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 400.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,570,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,294,000 after buying an additional 2,857,340 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,284,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708,625 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,874,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of BCE by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,007,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $85,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

