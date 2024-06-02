Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $13,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 49.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.06. 501,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.06 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.42 and a 12-month high of $103.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.26.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 26.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BECN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.45.

In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $171,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $171,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total transaction of $306,767.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $16,521.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

