BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the April 30th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on BGNE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on BeiGene from $179.30 to $164.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.93.

Shares of BeiGene stock traded down $5.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.85. 287,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.08. BeiGene has a 52 week low of $126.97 and a 52 week high of $241.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.68. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 0.63.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.07) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $751.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.09 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 21.70% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The business’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BeiGene will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 37,668 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total value of $6,178,305.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,694.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter worth $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in BeiGene by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in BeiGene during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 123.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

