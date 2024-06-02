Beldex (BDX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $211.38 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Beldex has a total market cap of $211.38 million and approximately $960,205.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0328 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Beldex has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,782.74 or 0.05581686 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00051687 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00010605 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00013898 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00017450 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00012180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,647,348 coins and its circulating supply is 6,447,267,348 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

