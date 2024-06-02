Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Renewi (LON:RWI)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Renewi (LON:RWI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 710 ($9.07) price objective on the stock.

Renewi Trading Up 3.3 %

LON RWI opened at GBX 660 ($8.43) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 593.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 594.81. Renewi has a 52 week low of GBX 446.50 ($5.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 749 ($9.57). The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.57. The stock has a market cap of £531.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1,404.26, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Renewi alerts:

Renewi Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. This is a boost from Renewi’s previous dividend of $4.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Renewi’s payout ratio is presently 212.77%.

About Renewi

Renewi plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides waste-to-product services. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Mineralz & Water, and Specialities segments. The Commercial Waste segment engages in the collection and treatment of commercial waste in the Netherlands and Belgium; and processing of wood, aggregates, plastics, paper products, and organic waste.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Renewi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.