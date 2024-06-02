BioLineRx Ltd. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share (NASDAQ:BLRX)

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for BioLineRx in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.29). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioLineRx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioLineRx’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLineRx to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of BioLineRx stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.14. BioLineRx has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.53. The company has a market cap of $59.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BioLineRx by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioLineRx during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in BioLineRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BioLineRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

