BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 19,359 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.9% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 833.3% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.24. 4,176,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,645,304. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.42 and a 200 day moving average of $84.12. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

