BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 592.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,785 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,674,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,819 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 312.6% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,659,000 after acquiring an additional 345,281 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,048,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,261,000.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.67. 5,354,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,546,296. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $92.85.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.