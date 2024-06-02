BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Has $628,000 Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,604,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,839,000 after purchasing an additional 223,940 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after buying an additional 231,256 shares during the period. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares during the period.
Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $2.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.18. 1,539,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,236. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $163.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.71. The firm has a market cap of $114.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.
About Vanguard Value ETF
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Value ETF
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.