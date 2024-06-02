BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,726 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF makes up about 4.0% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.60% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $21,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,637,000. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 14,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VWOB traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.38. The stock had a trading volume of 229,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,415. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.3068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

