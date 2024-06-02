Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Holdings Raised by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 984,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,553 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $125,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at $1,132,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.1% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth about $1,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 18,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $2,847,387.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,194,229.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 18,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $2,847,387.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,229.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $27,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,749 shares of company stock worth $9,036,919 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BAH traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.91. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $96.10 and a 12-month high of $164.43.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 68.12%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

