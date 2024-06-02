Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Short Interest Update

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the April 30th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 607,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAH. Barclays increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE BAH traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $152.21. 1,035,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.91. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $96.10 and a fifty-two week high of $164.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.53.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 18,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $2,847,387.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,194,229.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 18,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $2,847,387.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,194,229.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $27,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,749 shares of company stock worth $9,036,919 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAH. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

