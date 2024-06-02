Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 553,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,802,000 after purchasing an additional 68,663 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,309,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,352,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,029 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 742.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 40,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capri in a report on Saturday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.11.

Capri Stock Up 2.1 %

Capri stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,564,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.95. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $32.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.08.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.30). Capri had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

