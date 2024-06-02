Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Invests $582,000 in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the third quarter worth about $369,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 44,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 26,476 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 31,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,749,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,374,000 after buying an additional 772,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 22.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,542,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,848,000 after acquiring an additional 287,400 shares during the last quarter. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

EnLink Midstream Trading Up 2.6 %

EnLink Midstream stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,541,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,762. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $14.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.80.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. As a group, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 151.43%.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

