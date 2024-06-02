Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CARS. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Cars.com by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,723,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,519,000 after buying an additional 940,376 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cars.com by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 252,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 122,665 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,134,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,292,000 after purchasing an additional 89,194 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 19.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 266,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 43,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Douglas Neal Miller sold 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $33,725.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 2,846 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $52,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,964.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas Neal Miller sold 1,823 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $33,725.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,667 shares of company stock worth $1,093,339 over the last three months. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Cars.com Trading Up 0.9 %

CARS stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $20.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,801. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.04. Cars.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $22.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Cars.com had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $180.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.81 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Articles

