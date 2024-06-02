Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 7,900 XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in XPO in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in XPO by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in XPO during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XPO traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,587,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,853. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.78. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.65 and a twelve month high of $130.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. XPO had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of XPO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $195,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at $727,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of XPO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of XPO from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on XPO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.60.

XPO Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

