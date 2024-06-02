Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Takes Position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Angi by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 284,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Angi during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Angi by 318.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Angi during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Angi by 76.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 136,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 59,029 shares in the last quarter. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Angi alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of Angi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $25,023.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 160,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,877.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,244 shares of company stock valued at $85,643. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Angi Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:ANGI remained flat at $2.02 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.41. Angi Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18.

Several research firms recently commented on ANGI. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Angi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Angi from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Angi from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Angi from $2.60 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Angi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.13.

Get Our Latest Report on Angi

Angi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.