Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Takes Position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 269,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Petco Health and Wellness as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Grey Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 15,111 shares during the last quarter.
Petco Health and Wellness stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.86. 7,898,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,739,608. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.61.
In other news, Director Cameron Breitner bought 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $2,355,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
WOOF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.70 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.09.
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
