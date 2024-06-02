Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99. Bridgeline Digital has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.43.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 65.95% and a negative return on equity of 74.05%. The company had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

