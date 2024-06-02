Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 335,659 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 11,701 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 4.4% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $87,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 385,403 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $100,340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,907 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,348,173 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $350,987,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $272.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8,909,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,565,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $498.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.14 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $275.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.83.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.76.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

