Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,510,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,687 shares during the period. Corteva accounts for approximately 3.6% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $72,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTVA. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.05.

Corteva Trading Up 1.3 %

Corteva stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,593,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,478. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $58.81. The firm has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.06 and a 200 day moving average of $51.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,713.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,713.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

