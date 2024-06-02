Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Has $497,000 Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. decreased its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $592,392,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 20.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,294,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,516,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,302 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,500,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,418 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,153,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,240,000 after purchasing an additional 809,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,436,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,336,000 after buying an additional 631,724 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Connections news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,390.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.94.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,256,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,255. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $126.12 and a one year high of $173.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.35, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.01%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

