Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Lowered by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 23,092 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.0% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $185,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Clear Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $4,159,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,679,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $35.53 on Friday, hitting $1,328.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,309,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,094. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,333.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,218.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $776.38 and a 1-year high of $1,445.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $615.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,296.91.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total value of $3,291,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,257,092.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at $220,583,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total value of $3,291,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at $55,257,092.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

