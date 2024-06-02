Brokerages Set Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) PT at $9.63

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.63.
Several research firms recently weighed in on KOS. TheStreet downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.
KOS stock opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.36.
Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $419.14 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 39.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.
