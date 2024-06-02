Brokerages Set Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Target Price at $253.96

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $253.96.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $285.29 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $287.89. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

