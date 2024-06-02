Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 704,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,964 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.25% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $18,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BEP. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 65,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,984,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,318,000 after acquiring an additional 294,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,311. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $19.92 and a 12-month high of $32.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.68.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.24). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $875.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.39 million. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -308.69%.

BEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.08.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

