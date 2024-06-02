Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires New Holdings in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 22,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WS. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Worthington Steel

In other Worthington Steel news, Director Carl A. Nelson, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $370,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,658.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Worthington Steel Price Performance

Shares of WS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.99. 139,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,504. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.55. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $40.15.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $805.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.80 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Worthington Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WS. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Worthington Steel from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Steel in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Worthington Steel Profile



Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.



