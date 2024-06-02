Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys 1,000 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 91.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOT. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VOT stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.99. 171,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,790. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.26. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $179.43 and a 52 week high of $236.47. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.