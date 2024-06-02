Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned about 0.05% of Tractor Supply worth $12,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 9,370.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,352 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,024,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $411,010,000 after buying an additional 878,874 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,589,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $341,793,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,560,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,182,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,038,000 after buying an additional 52,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $4.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $285.29. 1,321,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,784. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $287.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.68 and a 200 day moving average of $240.49. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Insider Activity

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.96.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

