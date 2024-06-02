Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Decreases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,191 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,424,202,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,074,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $807,757,000 after buying an additional 8,140,835 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Intel by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,564,037 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,228,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217,549 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $251,250,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Intel by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 23,369,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $830,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $30.85. The stock had a trading volume of 95,797,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,844,900. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.28. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

