Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,437,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,191. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.09. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $70.31.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

