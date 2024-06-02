Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $5.05 Million Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,798 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Shell were worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Shell by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 188,883 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,428,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter worth $1,306,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter worth about $524,000. Finally, WorthPointe LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SHEL. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,739,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511,840. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.84. Shell plc has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $74.61. The firm has a market cap of $232.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Shell’s payout ratio is 50.74%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

