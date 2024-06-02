Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $7.30 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,599,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,956,000 after buying an additional 80,667 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $342.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,717. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $334.52 and a 200 day moving average of $319.73. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $256.01 and a twelve month high of $348.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

