Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $803,000 Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.47. The company had a trading volume of 490,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,851. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $125.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.82.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

