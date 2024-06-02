Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 13,045 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,045 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 31.5% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Novartis by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 45,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Novartis by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Novartis by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Motco grew its position in shares of Novartis by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVS. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

Novartis Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.13. 1,981,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $210.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.98. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $92.19 and a 52 week high of $108.78.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.