Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 1,486,426 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 85.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,486,426 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $10,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Altria Group by 4,665.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,972,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,241,000 after buying an additional 3,888,907 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 54.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,455 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,259,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,094 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $525,810,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,803,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,742,000 after purchasing an additional 919,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.25. 13,899,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,778,434. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.12. The company has a market cap of $79.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $46.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

