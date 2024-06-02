Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 5,626 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,626 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.71.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.2 %

Carrier Global stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,950,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,461. The company has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

