Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 68 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,471,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 72,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,941,000 after purchasing an additional 19,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTD. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,257.14.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,160,041.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,160,041.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,678 shares of company stock worth $5,383,341 over the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

NYSE:MTD traded up $20.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,404.09. 217,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,524. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $928.49 and a 52-week high of $1,535.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,338.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,243.19.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

