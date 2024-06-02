Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 7,205 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,733 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,205 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS traded up $2.21 on Friday, reaching $103.91. 14,735,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,259,025. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $189.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.51. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.29.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

