Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2024

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOTFree Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $166,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,113. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $89.73 and a 52-week high of $117.02. The firm has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.09.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.