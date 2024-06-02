Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $166,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,113. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $89.73 and a 52-week high of $117.02. The firm has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.09.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

